Kate Casanova’s Art Opening Reception, NYC: Party Snaps

Installation artist Kate Casanova’s new exhibit Spoils held an opening reception Tuesday night at The Gallery at Le Poisson Rouge, located in NYC’s boho chic neighborhood of Greenwich Village. Casanova’s over-sized works, constructed out of faux fur, faux gold, and other various “faux” materials, were displayed on the walls of The Gallery. Party goers, most of who were seeming to react quite postively to all the works on display, were allowed to touch and interact with the pieces.

Check out the photos above to view the “spoils” from the reception!

