Kate Bosworth’s New BFF; H&M Disses Madonna And More From The Web!

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Krystenritter Another FAB day @BFFandBABYMovie w/ Kate Bosworth & Rachel Bilson. Love these amazing girls. best bff’s ever! http://plixi.com/p/55030389 Um, one of the best Twitpics ever.
- RT @StanDarde OVERHEARD @STANDARDNY: “I don’t go anywhere that requires a stamp or a wristband to get in.” #wordstoliveby
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Phwoar… Look at these lovely bags @victoriabeckham – one is called Victoria http://twitpic.com/342ay9 Sleek and chic just like the girl.
- RT @ELLEmagazine ELLE Quote of the Day: “It’s the woman you should remember, not the dress, ever.” -Diane von Furstenberg #morewordstoliveby
- RT @henryholland I’m sat on a minibus in the swiss mountains listening to justin beiber. #15yroldgirl Best tweet of the day award!
DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- H&M really is about democratic fashion! The brand turned down requests from Madonna and J.Lo to borrow pieces prior to the Lanvin collection launch. (Catwalk Queen)
- So Kate and Phillip have definitely not really parted ways. The model is rumored to be designing a lingerie line for Topshop. (Vogue UK)
- Christian Louboutin called the Kardashian’s a clumsy family. That’s one word to describe them. (Racked)
- Leighton Meester is the new face of Vera Wang perfume. Past faces for Vera include Zoe Kravitz. (WWD)
