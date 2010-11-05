StyleCaster
Kate Bosworth's New BFF; H&M Disses Madonna And More From The Web!

Kate Bosworth’s New BFF; H&M Disses Madonna And More From The Web!

  • RT @StanDarde OVERHEARD @STANDARDNY: “I don’t go anywhere that requires a stamp or a wristband to get in.” #wordstoliveby

  • RT @ELLEmagazine ELLE Quote of the Day: “It’s the woman you should remember, not the dress, ever.” -Diane von Furstenberg #morewordstoliveby
  • RT @henryholland I’m sat on a minibus in the swiss mountains listening to justin beiber. #15yroldgirl Best tweet of the day award!

  • H&M really is about democratic fashion! The brand turned down requests from Madonna and J.Lo to borrow pieces prior to the Lanvin collection launch. (Catwalk Queen)
  • So Kate and Phillip have definitely not really parted ways. The model is rumored to be designing a lingerie line for Topshop. (Vogue UK)
  • Christian Louboutin called the Kardashian’s a clumsy family. That’s one word to describe them. (Racked)
Apropos of nothing, Joel McHale is hilarious:

