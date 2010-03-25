Kate Bosworth’s Effortless Style: Get the Look for Less

Kate Bosworth is no stranger to best-dressed lists, whether they pertain to the red carpet, or the city streets. Lately she’s been seen about town in some ultra-minimalist looks.

Replicate her easygoing style with this affordable ensemble, inspired by Bosworth’s effortless spring outfits.



ALDO Betancur Sunglasses, $12, at aldo.com; Quiksilver One Way Crochet Blouse, $42, at quiksilver.com; Old Navy Women’s Henley, $12.50, at oldnavy.com; Levi’s Boyfriend Shorts, $25, at Tillys.com; MIA Women’s Ankle Boot (left), $72, at Endless.com; ZiGiny Women’s Cowboy Bootie (right), $99.95, at Endless.com.