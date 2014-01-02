Inside Kate Bosworth’s Country Themed Wedding: The Menu, Tablescape, and More

Kate Bosworth is more famous these days for being a street style star than an actress, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this style star had a seriously jaw-dropping wedding this summer to writer and director Michael Polish. Thanks to Martha Stewart Weddings, which ran Bosworth as its cover star month, we now got to get a glimpse inside said wedding, and the rehearsal dinner. Utterly chic and relaxed all at once, it is basically the laid back wedding of all of our dreams.

The wedding was held on August, 31, in Montana at the The Ranch at Rock Creek. Yes, that is right, while Bosworth may be a fashion week regular, she chose to have a hoedown inspired wedding, one that required wearing multiple Oscar de la Renta gowns, of course.

Bosworth and Polish favorite country singers, Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison performed. The team at The Ranch at Rock Creek created a farm-to-table menu including bison burgers, roasted pig, BBQ baked beans, and fresh peach crumble. Special touch? The menu was printed on a fabric banner created by Spoonflower and the dinner was served buffet style.

Guests sat at picnic tables covered with a striped cotton runner from Transylvanian Images and set with enamelware plates, white votive candles, and camp lanterns. Flower arrangements consisted of loosely clustered wildflowers in rustic metal vessels from Jamali Garden. The white-and-yellow blooms were picked from the 6,600-acre property that the wedding was held on.

Polish, who happens to have trained as a graphic designer, created a monogram, which was used on many items throughout the celebration including the napkins and swing-top bottles with bourbon iced tea, which guests sipped on.

Party favors were bags of freshly baked biscuits and Montana Raw Honey. One word, yum.

For the rest of the images from Bosworth’s rehearsal dinner head over to Martha Stewart Weddings. And share your thoughts on the celebration below!

MORE:

The Most Influential Chefs of 2013

Fashion Designers Share Their Favorite Holiday Recipes