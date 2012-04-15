Get The Look: Kate Bosworth’s Coachella Duds

For those of you who are lucky enough to be at Coachella at the moment – first, lucky you. Second of all, you probably over packed (if you have anything in common with me, that is) and didn’t take into account how warm it actually is out there. If you’re not on West Coast, we feel your pain.

We also know however, that it’s going to be near-balmy, thus we’re reaching into our drawers for our little dresses, shorts and tanks. And, let’s be honest, just because we’re not all at there, certainly doesn’t mean we can’t dress like it. Cruising the through photos of Coachellas past, I obviously had to check out what one of my favorite music buffs, Kate Bosworth sported not too long ago.

Basically falling in love at first sight with her above look, I ventured out to see if I could find a budget-friendly version. Fortunately, the adorable actress always is leading a trend and this outfit is definitely no a exception.

Click through the slideshow to get some simple suggestions of how to look Kate-level cute and happy weekend!