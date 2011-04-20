Kate Bosworth’s Alexander Wang: Amazing, Not Yet Available

The Bos, as I imagine Kate Bosworth’s friends refer to her, has effortless chic style down. Some people didn’t die for her Coachella American flag tee shirt, but I found it vaguely ironic rocker, and therefore enjoyed it.

Recently spotted on the streets, hair blowing in wind (probably thinking about Alexander Skarsgrd), Kate was rocking wayfarers, a denim mini, pink knit and those suede booties she loves to love. The standout that’s going to have girls googling is that Fall 2011 Alexander Wang Jane bag in blush. It isn’t available until 7/1, but that color, those zippers, it looks kind of like a backpack in a really great size! I’m thinking it may be worth the wait.

Photo: Alexander Wang, Facebook