Kate Bosworth Vs. Ke$ha: Coachella Style Standoff

The Americana trend was alive and well this weekend in Indio, California at Coachella, and a handful of celebrities proved that they were proud to be American by sporting stars and stripes on the festival grounds. Two of the ladies in red, white and blue were the always adorable Kate Bosworth and the slightly less so Ke$ha, who both donned an interpretation of the infamous $1500 Balmain tank.

Kate kept her patriotic Topshop shirt clean and classic with a pair of white shorts, suede sneakers and colorful JewelMint jewelry. Ke$ha wore a similaryet much more tatteredtank at the Lacoste L!ve pool party yesterday, paired with dirty combat boots and equally dirty hair. I think she went a little overboard with the cleavage, too.

OK kids, I know it’s Monday morning, but this is kind of a no-brainer. How cute does Kate look? Ke$ha just looks like she’d been wandering in the Palm Springs desert, stumbled upon the music festival and decided to stick around a while.

Thoughts?

Photos: The Fashion Spot; Jordan Strauss, Getty Images