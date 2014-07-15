Kate Bosworth is Launching a Fashion App Called Style Thief

These days, Kate Bosworth is known more for her impeccable personal style than her acting roles, so it makes sense that she’s diving into the tech-meets-fashion space with a new fashion app called Style Thief.

The app allows users to snap a photo, and then do an image search of the item to see if it is available for purchase online. In other words, you see someone on the street in an incredible black dress, take a photo, and then search the web to see if you can buy that exact item online.

“Everyone has fashion envy,” Bosworth told WWD. “Everyone can relate to that feeling of looking at an editorial, for example—or a friend, or the runway, for that matter—wanting to steal something exactly as you’re seeing it, or something similar.”

There are certainly other tech start-ups in this space including Style-Eyes, ASAP54, Snap Fashion, and Styloot, but none have dominated the field, leaving plenty of room for Style Thief. And as far as how the app will make money, Style Thief receives a commission of the retail sales it helps to drive after it aggregates search results from more than 300 retailers, including Forever 21, Swell.com, Madison, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Moda Operandi. “Our intention is to be a tool for consumers to find something and ultimately purchase,” Bosworth said. “It’s as easy as that.”

Bosworth—who partnered with Style Thief’s CEO and Founder Samantha Russ, along with retail chain American Rag Cie, and Ian Aaron, a former president of Gemstar-TV Guide Interactive, to launch the app—is herself an active user. As she told WWD she spotted a photo of a red dress, uploaded it to Style Thief, found that it was Valentino and available on Net-a-Porter, and now plans to wear it to Style Thief’s launch party this week.