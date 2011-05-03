Kate Bosworth Sings: Watch It

Following in the footsteps of fellow starlets Leona Lewis and Zooey Deschanel, the very stylish Kate Bosworth is set to star in the next TV spot for Cottonyou know, the fabric of our lives. According to WWD, Cotton Inc. sought to explore the more editorial side of fashion in this year’s campaign, which is why they chose the sartorially-savvy Bosworth. She’ll be styled by her friend Cher Coulter and Anthony Franco, and will wear looks by the likes of Preen, Prada and Nina Ricci. The company will also put upwards of 20 behind-the-scenes videos on its site, fabricofourlives.com.

What makes Cotton’s pick interesting, however, is that Kate has no musical training, and in the grand tradition of cotton commercials, she will be singing the theme song! I don’t know what I’m more excited forher musical debut or the televised tour of Kate’s personal style.

Click through to see some stills from the campaign shoot… I spy some Alex Wang booties!

UPDATE: Watch the 30 second version of the commercial below!



Photos via WWD