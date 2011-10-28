Kate Bosworth, Rachel Zoe & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

From Olivia Palermo rocking simple fall basics to Michelle Williams in a dramatic Nina Ricci gown, our favorite leading ladies took us for a wild fashion ride this week.
Fear not! The slow adjustment to fall doesn’t mean that style has to suffer, and these fashionistas definitely taught us a lesson or two on how to dress for the changing seasons.
Click through the slideshow above for our best-dressed picks of the week. Which fashionista is wearing your favorite look?
Olivia Palermo sporting an envy-worthy, perfect fall look.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a gleaming Burberry slip-dress.
Keira Knightley looks über glamorous in this Roksanda Ilincic two toned dress from the Resort 2012 collection.
We love this adorable BCBG Max Azria dress on Lauren Conrad.
Sandra Bullock is glowing in an AllSaints Eagle dress
Kate Bosworth in Burberry Prorsum spring 2012.
Michelle Williams looks darling in this Nina Ricci gown.
Rachel Zoe looks stunning in this all-white look from her own collection.
Erin Heatherton does elegance with a twist, sporting a black dress with a sheer overlay.
Cat Deeley wearing Burberry leather skinnies that we really really want.