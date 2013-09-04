Check Out Kate Bosworth’s Stunning Oscar De La Renta Wedding Dress: Video

Kate Bosworth said yes to the dress. An Oscar de la Renta dress to be exact.

In the latest Vogue Wedding series, the actress—who married Michael Polish in Montana over the weekend—takes us through the creation of her dream dress which, if you’re inclined to get emotional, will bring a tear to your eye. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the video and get your tissues ready.

“I wanted the dress to be minimal with clean lines but add drama to the back and have a flow that will compliment the background,” Kate said of the stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress. “Oscar has such a mark on legendary elegance. For me there was no one else.”

The dress was quite classic for the notable fasihon-forward actress: Strapless with a dramatic back, and paired with a cathedral-length veil. What do you think of the dress? Let us know below!