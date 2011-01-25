Kate Bosworth and More Cozy Sundance Looks: Get It

Sundance is usually when you see celebs who normally wouldn’t be caught dead without the latest Proenza on step out in a puffy parka you wouldn’t have worn when you were six OR when celebs who normally wear body con bandage dresses-only think it’s super sexy to wear cropped and tight yet still puffy jackets with skin tight pants and totally obnoxious furry boots.

Well, found some chicks who can go out in the cold and still show off their steeze. Of course Kate Bosworth figured out a way to incorporate some Burberry lace and Elizabeth Olsen has access to The Row. Click through for the cutest, and shop something cozy and Park City worthy below.

Clockwise Left to Right: Rag & Bone chunky knit beanie, $80, at Net-a-Porter; Jeffrey Campbell Brit boot, $239.95, at Sole Struck; Citizens of Humanity, $165, at Net-a-Porter; Striped fingerless gloves, $2.99, Urban Outfitters; Alexander Wang leather sleeve cardigan, $625, at Farfetch; 3.1 Phillip Lim sunglasses, $275, at Ssense