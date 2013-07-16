Steal Her Style: Shop Kate Bosworth’s Juicy Couture Dress For Less Than $100

Kate Bosworth has been a well-known muse in the fashion world for some time now. The actress has put on her modeling hat for designers like Calvin Klein and Vanessa Bruno, and even designed a capsule collection for Topshop. We expect nothing but fashion’s most exclusive from her, so it was a pleasant surprise when she stepped out wearing a cute and affordable linen dress by Juicy Couture.

While out in Los Angeles doing a little balloon shopping, Bosworth chose Juicy’s soft woven beach linen dress, which she paired with an Alexander Wang bag and a set of aviators. And you can shop her dress now for just $88!

As its name would suggest, this dress is primed for wearing to the beach; lightweight, casual, and chic, just throw it on over a swimsuit and you’re ready to go. Head over to Shop LA Style to get the dress now!

