Kate Bosworth is Stylishly Surreal For Vanessa Bruno Film

Looks like we aren’t the only ones in the fashion world that have picked up on how awesome of a fashion darling actress Kate Bosworth is.

In the latest fashion film from Vanessa Bruno, the California girl stars in a beautifully shot short called LV, featuring the autumn/winter 2011 collection from the Parisian designer.

The stylish and surreal film (which you may recall seeing a teaser for back in August) starts off with Bosworth walking backwards in some covet-worthy, high-waisted mint flares in a urban metropolis in the not-so-distant future.

Continuing on, both the scene settings and even Kate’s own wardrobe gets more softer and natural, as we’re suddenly thrown in a snowy backyard with Kate’s mysterious twin riding on a white horse. Later on, we see Kate somehow manage to float her way to the top of a tree out in the woods, donning Viking-like knitwear. (Maybe now would be a good time to ask if floating has finally replaced planking as the next big thing to do in fashion features?)

Finally making her way back down to solid ground again, Kate once again marches backwards through an outdoor terrain and then finally back to that empty lake-side home. Right before the film fades out to the end credits, she steps back into frame as a blurred outline of a man cups Kate’s teary-eyed face, ending it all with a kiss.

Quite romantic sounding, right? Could be the reason why Vanessa Bruno along with director Stephanie Di Gusto decided to appropriately call the short film LV.

Be sure to check out the entire fashion film below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath: