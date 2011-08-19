Kate Bosworth Gets French Viking-Chic for Vanessa Bruno

We love Kate Bosworth around these parts (stay tuned in the coming weeks for an exclusive StyleCaster editorial with her!) and so we get pretty excited when we see her lovely face pop up on the red carpet or in street style shots. The actress is known for her laid-back, French-inspired signature style, so we were psyched to hear that she scored a Fall 2011 ad campaign for the quintessential Parisian label Vanessa Bruno. In the accompanying video, Kate is draped in fur high up in the treetops one minute and channelling a Nordic knight with a silver suit of armor and a gorgeous white horse in the next. Check it out below — it’s pretty cool, and also a little bit creepy.