Found: Kate Bosworth’s Tie-Dye Dress for Less Than $100

What: A cool, tie-dyed shirtdress in an abstract blue pattern from Peter Som’s latest DesigNation collection for Kohl’s.

Why: Because anything Kate Bosworth wears on her way to rehearsal—see the script tucked in her hand?—is something we want to add to our closets. The price tag—an approachable $74—is also relatively friendly, considering that Bosworth is regularly decked out by designers like Som, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, and beyond.

Also, we have to say, as far as tie-dye prints are concerned, this is the most stylish version we’ve seen to date. The pattern runs a high risk of appearing kitschy and over-the-top, and Lam’s treatment is about as understated as you can get, while still paying homage to the original intent.

How: We love how Kate styled hers with little more than a bright pink lip and a pair of badass black moto boots. We can also see it as a perfect Spring occasion dress with a pair of nude pumps and a leather jacket tossed across the shoulders.

Peter Som for DesigNation shirtdress, $74; at Kohl’s