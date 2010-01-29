StyleCaster
Kate Bosworth, Coco Rocha, and More at Calvin Klein Art Event. Red Carpet Hits and Misses

What with all the high profile red carpet events that this time of year brings, the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and of course the Oscars have been getting all the attention. But we haven’t forgotten about the smaller events like last night’s Calvin Klein Collection & Los Angeles Nomadic Division 1st Annual Celebration for L.A. Arts Monthly and Art Los Angeles Contemporary — which brought out its fair share of stars, dressed to the nines no less.

Below, check out who came out dressed to perfection, and who fell short of star-worthy style.

Hits:

Kate Bosworth (above):
Honestly, when does Kate Bosworth not look drop dead gorgeous. This beautiful coral Calvin Klein frock complements her skin tone perfectly, and proved that last night was no exception.

Coco Rocha:
One of the more edgier dressed guests at the event, we love that Rocha stays true to her style aesthetic in a military inspired jacket and black leather boots.

Jordana Brewster:
Taking a cue from the winter white trend, Jordana Brewster looks stunning and chic — her slicked back ponytail is the perfect finishing touch for the pulled-together look.

Penelope Cruz:
Going for a more professional vibe, Penelope Cruz stepped out on the red carpet in sleek shades of gray. While the overcoat and shoes are simple, her dress’ assymetrical neckline adds just the right amount of intrigue.

Ginnifer Goodwin:
We always love a look accented with sexy sheer, so Ginnifer’s ensemble clearly makes it to the top of our list. Plus, the fabric’s sheen and intriguing texture make us want to have it for ourselves.

Misses:

Milla Jovovich:
Oh, Milla. You should have just gone with one standout accessory. The bright yellow belt and the layered chain necklaces, and the bold lip make it look like you got ready for the red carpet on laundry day.

Nicky Hilton:
Leopard is one of those prints that only looks good on certain people. While this Rodarte for Target cocktail dress has been a recurring obsession of ours for months, Nicky Hilton is just not one of them.

Molly Sims:
After Diane Kruger’s gorgeous mustard colored SAG Awards gown, we’re digging the yellow hues on the red carpet. If only this version fit Molly Sims’ figure a bit better, it might have been a winner.

Lady Victoria Harvey:
Set against the array of stars in simple Calvin Klein frocks, Lady Victoria Harvey looks more than overdone for the occasion. Her ensemble looks better suited for the set of fairy tale film.

