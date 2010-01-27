Kate Bosworth, Britney Spears, and More Donate Clothes to Help Haiti—Complete List!

Celebrities have been reaching out and using their star power to raise money for Haiti after the devastating earthquake. We have seen George Clooney host a star studded telethon and Haitian born Wyclef Jean perform to raise money in aid of the country. Artists such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay have recorded songs for the Hope for Haiti Now album, available on iTunes. Others have been using their Twitters to urge their followers to donate money through online charities and text funds.It has been inspiring to see the stars take part in the efforts to raise money, and more and more of them have stepped up to join the cause. The latest celebrities to jump on the bandwagon are Britney Spears, Kate Bosworth, and Lady Gaga. They will be auctioning off their designer frocks worn to various award shows and events in order to raise money for Haiti.

Read on to check out the sparkly and sultry frocks that are up for bid:

Britney Spears:



Britney Spears will be auctioning off this beaded Versace number she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

Kate Bosworth:



Kate Bosworth is auctioning a feminine Chloe frock worn to the annual Can-Do Awards Gala, hosted by the NYC Food Bank. The size 2 dress is available at CharityBuzz.com.

Susan Sarandon:



Susan Sarandon is also participating by auctioning this sexy, size 6 Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to the 15th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards. The dress is available on CharityFolks.com.

Olivia Wilde:

Meryl Streep, Josh Brolin, Gerard Butler, Amy Poehler, and Olivia Wilde will raise money from their looks worn to 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards through an ebay auction. Check outArtistsForPeaceAndJustice.com for more details.

Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga wont be auctioning off anything from her personal collection of unitards and pant-less looks, but she will be selling $25 T-shirts on her website,LadyGaga.Shop.Bravadousa.com

For more ways to help Haiti visit:

HaitiFoundationOfHope.org

HopeForHaitiFoundation.com

WorldVision.org

