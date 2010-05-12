Kate Beckinsale Turns On The Glamour In Frothy Marchesa For The Cannes Film Festival

Kate Beckinsdale at the premiere of ‘Robin Hood’ at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Marchesa.

Don’t say you weren’t warned about all of the French Riviera fabulous-ness (via the Cannes Film Festival cheries) that is about to come your way. Kate Beckinsale does the glittering festival proud in a strapless Marchesa ice blue tulle gown with dramatic ruffle skirt.

Channeling a modern day Cinderella, the Cannes jury member took all the attention away from the Robin Hood cast. We loved the intricate crystal and tulle bodice and how about those gorgeous diamond earrings flanking the actress’ fine features just the sparkling accent for nailing A-list glamour.

Beckinsdale does the memorable frock proud with a perfectly appropriate for the red carpet updo. A dress like that leaves very little room for subtlety.

What say you on the Brit beauty’s look for the French film fest?

