Kate Beckinsale Just Hinted at the Real Reason She & Kim Were Attracted to Pete Davidson

Blast from the past. Kate Beckinsale responded to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating, and hinted at the real reason she and other celebrities were attracted to the Saturday Night Live cast member.

Since rumors of Kim and Pete’s romance, fans have wondered what it is about the comedian that’s led so many celebrities—including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David—to date him. When one Twitter user suggested that the reason was simply Pete’s personality, Kate seemingly confirmed that that was true.

“I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” writer Kristen Mulrooney tweeted on November 1, 2021. The tweet was then shared by Instagram account @TalkThirtyToMe, which Kate liked, hinting that Pete’s personality was what attracted her to him.

Kate and Pete dated in early 2019 after his breakup from Ariana. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Kate “likes young guys who make her laugh” and that Pete was “exactly her type.” The two split in May 2019, with another source telling Us Weekly at the time that Kate and Pete had “more friendly of a vibe [than] romantic.”

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, Pete joked that “all of [his] uncles freaked out” when news broke of his relationship with Kate. He also called the actress “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.” News broke of Kim and Pete’s fling on October 29, 2021, when they were seen holding hands Knott’s Scary Farm. Days later, the two were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City.

A source told HollywoodLife at the time that Kanye—who separated from Kim in January 2021—”did not like” seeing her and Pete hold hands. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

As for Kim and Pete’s relationship, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the two are “just friends”—for now. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider said. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.” Another source also claimed to Hollywood Life at the time that Pete and Kim”quick friends” while filming SNL in September. (The pair also kissed during a sketch.) “They were having a good time—you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the source said. The source also noted that, while Kim and Pete aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, they share “an attraction” and are “weighing the options” of whether they want to pursue a serious relationship.

