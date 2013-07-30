Links to Click: Kate and Will’s New Home, Gaga Bids Adieu To Her Stylist, More

Enliven a normal Tuesday with some of the more exciting reads from around the Internet!

1. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their new baby George Alexander Louis, are all moving to a new home in the country. [The Vivant]

2. Nicola Formichetti, longtime personal stylist to Lady Gaga, has shared that he and the pop star have professionally parted ways. [WWD]

3. Have a date soon? Here are the most common beauty mistakes you should avoid on dates. [Beauty High]

4. One of fashion’s unsung heroes is about to have its own big exhibit in New York: lingerie. [The Cut]

5. AllSaints just put out its new ad campaign, featuring a girl, a bikini, and a giant mound of sand. [YouTube]

6. Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon is working on her own namesake line, and it will launch in November. [Vogue]

7. Stars are just like us: they are also susceptible to makeup mistakes. See the worst celebrity makeup moments ever. [Daily Makeover]

8. Robin Thicke’s much-awaited album “Blurred Lines” came out! Here’s a track-by-track review. [Billboard]

9. More images of Miranda Kerr for Mango’s Fall 2013 Campaign have come out, shot by Inez & Vinoodh. [Elle]

