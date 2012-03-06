Kat Von D Has A Big Crush On Andrej Pejic

It looks like tattooed bad girl slash fashion designer Kat Von D is finally hopping on the bandwagon. The other day, she Instagram’d a gorgeous photograph of everyone’s favorite model Andrej Pejic, captioning it, “Where the hell have I been that I didn’t know who Andrej Pejic was until today?! He is beyond beautiful!”

Not only that, it seems that Kat can seriously work a sketch pad — and drew the above picture! Considering she has a successful clothing line, it’s no surprise she’s a talented artist. However, I’m shocked at the fantastic job she did! Best of all, it even looks like this picture from our editorial with Andrej.

What do you think? Are you as big of a fan of Andrej as Kat Von D?