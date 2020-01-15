Kat Graham’s Sexy Dominatrix Look Has Me Singing the Lyrics to ‘S&M’ on Repeat

Scroll To See More Images

As you’ve probably realized by now, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And, whether that strikes fear into your heart or not, the fact of the matter is that many people are beginning their search for the perfect sexy V-Day look. Well, friends, look no further than Kat Graham’s Bad Boys for Life premiere outfit. Decked out in an all-leather ensemble, the actress and fashionista stepped in front of the cameras ready to show off this dominatrix vibe. It’s time for us all to take a hint from Kat Graham, and go bold this February 14. The only thing missing from this outfit is the whip—which the actress probably has hidden in her purse, anyway.

For the premiere of a film titled Bad Boys for Life, Kat Graham truly took the theme to heart. She’s been bad, y’all, and it’s oh-so good. The actress donned a complete leathery look in deep red—including matching boots. The sexy trench dress was cinched at the waist, and featured a leg slit perfect for showing off those limbs (and the boots, too, of course). If you’ve been looking for a way to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day, this might be the perfect ensemble for you. Plus, dominatrix and leather looks are on the list of 2020 fashion trends, so you really can’t go wrong.

Changing it up from her recent flowing locks, Kat Graham rocked some luscious braids at the Bad Boys for Life premiere. Paired with a smokey eye look and dark lips (that perfectly match her sexy trench dress ensemble, I might add), the actress has me singing Rihanna’s “S&M” over and over. (Can you blame me?!)

Of course, this won’t be the last we see of Kat Graham in 2020. The actress is always a staple at all the fashion weeks, so we’re bound to see more street style perfection from Kat Graham in the coming months. Personally, I cannot wait.