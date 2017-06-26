Kat Graham Just Got the Sleekest New Honey Blonde Bob

Kat Graham is always keeping us on our toes. Since debuting some envy-worthy sun-kissed locks earlier this summer, the 27-year-old actress upped her game again by showing off one of the sleekest bobs we’ve ever seen.

While walking the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards, “The Vampire Diaries” star turned heads with her new sharp honey blonde bob, and we’re so obsessed. Wearing a patterned dress with major cut-outs, Graham transformed her tousled blonde hair into the most boss-looking cut ever.

The stick-straight do was the work of Los Angeles-based hairstylist, Robear Landeros, who’s worked with stars like Michelle Williams and Jordin Sparks. While most of us are tempted to ditch the hot tools for the warm weather, Kat’s sleek bob is proving that a flat iron and blow dryer can be your new summer best friend—at least, occasionally.