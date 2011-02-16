Kasia Smutniak Named Face of Armani’s New Fragrance

Georgio Armani has picked a relatively obscure face from that long list of models-turned-actresses for his new women’s fragrance, Idole d’Armani. WWD reported yesterday that Poland-born Kasia Smutniak will star in the campaign to be launched during Paris couture week next month. We’re guessing this series of ads won’t be quite as blingtastic and um, raucous as Beyonce’s 2007 Diamonds television spots, but we’re sure the 29-year-old Smutniak’s classic beauty will translate into something a bit more…demure. The fragrance itself is a “spicy floral” (seems like they all are these days) and will be available in September. Smutniak will appear in From Paris With Love with John Travolta and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in February.