Talk About PDA—Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Had The Spiciest Couple Moment

PDA seems to be the theme of this summer. Between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ ocean hookup pics and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Tokyo Instagram kiss, it’s a Hot Couple Summer. The latest hot celebs showing off some PDA? Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz’s PDA butt grab video—is so cute. The football star fully grabbed the Claws star’s butt in this photo-op.

The ex-NFL star made a strong play when he left his hand on his girlfriend’s behind for a considerable amount of time in the video below. But Tran didn’t seem to mind it—at all. In fact, she seemed to relish the moment of pubic affection, even as Cruz zoomed in A LOT on his hand placement. You do you, guys.

Fortunately, the couple seems very happy together. And that’s all you can ask for, right? Cruz began dating the actress nearly two years ago in 2017. And earlier this summer, Tran opened up about her relationship. “It is amazing to think where I was four years ago to where I am now, and it pushes me to want to do more and become better, and the long term goal for me is acting and getting on the big screen,” she told HollywoodLife in May 2019.

And Cruz has had only nice things to say about his gf too. “She’s very much the one for me,” Cruz gushed back in October 2018. “I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.” They certainly seem like two peas in a pod in this mirror selfie.

Keep on keeping on, friends.