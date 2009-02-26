Karolina Zmarlak designed her most recent collection “Fluid Foundations” around the idea that the garments would be styled and personalized by each person who wears it. Other inspirations include her travels to Spain and the desire to create clothing that was both strong and versatile.

The result was just that, both strong and versatile- creating the modern femme fatale. A nude skirt layered over a black body suit is sexy in an unexpected new way. Then it is layered again with a sheer black skirt for an entirely new look.

We stopped in on the photo shoot for her new lookbook and found just one of the many ways these interesting and beautiful clothes can be worn.