Karolina Kurkova’s Spring Ad Takeover, Anna Wintour Shops Brooklyn

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Karolina Kurkova is the face of Max Mara for their spring 2011 campaign, photographed by Mario Sorrenti. She’ll soon also appear in theBottega Veneta and Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2011 campaigns – go gurl. (Fashion Gone Rogue)
- Hamish Bowles will take home the 2011 Pratt Institute Fashion Icon award at the April 27 event at the Manhattan Pavilion. Mazel! (WWD)
- Lazy people are taking over the world. Setting a record for the week ending December 19, online shoppers shelled out $5.5 billion. Recession, recemession. (WWD)
- Kanye may love his Balmain, but kid can still go to J.Crew. He was spotted at the mass retailer in NYC buying shoes. (NY Post)
- Instead of Egypt, Naomi Campbell may now be entering wedded bliss in Venice. (Fashionologie)
- Shopbop is collaborating with Sephora on a beauty set – in case you were wondering, Shopbop is killing it. (WWD)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @OscarPRGirl lunchtime manicure- I keep asking for my nails to be shorter and manicurist says, ‘why, you play guitar?’ #Amazing
- RT @_BarRefaeli :..::.:.:. Not happy with the freezing weather this morning, but I forced my self to get into the car and go to the gym #Discipline AKA I get paid to look like this.
- RT @OscarPRGirl it’s silent night quiet in the office today. I know the feeling.
- RT @Fashionista_com Anna Wintour, Hipster? Anna Shops the Brooklyn Flea fashionista.com/2010/12/anna-w Love it.
- RT @tyrabanks I usually rock a pale mouth but today, cherry red is kissing my pout. U like or should I go back to nudes? http://ow.ly/i/6Dqc It actually looks quite pretty, no snark for the Holidays!