Steal Her Style: Model Karolina Kurkova Wears Under-$100 Cobalt Gown

It seems that, lately, red carpet fashion isn’t just reserved for couture gowns and high-end runway looks from designers. We’ve noticed stars like Nicole Richie and Beyoncé participating in a trend toward wearing lower-priced pieces on the carpet, and now model Karolina Kurkova has followed suit, making an appearance in a dress you can shop for less than $100.

Her striking cobalt blue maxi, which would be great for fall with a chic leather jacket draped over the shoulders and a stacked ankle bootie, is available at Loft for $98. The stretchy cotton material has a slight sheen to it, which explains why it stood out so much on the carpet when worn with a statement bangle.

Head to Loft to shop Karolina’s look now!