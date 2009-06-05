Karl’s out, Alber’s in, Olivier takes over

Reported this morning by A Shaded View on Fashion, Karl Lagerfeld has not renewed his contract with Chanel. NOT only that, but Lanvin’s head designer Alber Elbaz will replace Lagerfeld at Chanel. AND Olivier Theyskens will replace Elbaz at Lanvin.

While our mind is busy exploding over the amazing possibilities that this news presents, check out the coverage by The Cut and Refinery 29.

As Seth and Amy would say. Really!?! Really!?! OMG are you serious!

This is the best game of musical chairs we’ve ever seen, unless of course it means Karl is retiring, because he will be sorely missed.

Anna must be happy, she finally found a spot for Olivier.