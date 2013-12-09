Charting Karlie Kloss’ Year In Boobs

Karlie Kloss is just 21 years old, but she’s already well on her way to legendary supermodel status. Discovered at just 14 years old, the Midwestern beauty was named best model by People magazine in 2008 and has managed to parlay her pretty face into a successful career as both a commercial and a high fashion model. Quite a difficult feat!

And—in case you haven’t noticed—she’s also got great boobs. And during 2013, she’s managed to showcase ’em in a variety of innovative ways. This past November, for instance, who could forget the mind-bending white dress she wore to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show after-party, which managed to showcase some serious underboob.

We’ve compiled a collection of some of her finest boob-tastic moments from the year, so click though and let us know which one is your favorite!