Karlie Kloss On Her New West Village Apartment and Favorite Neighborhood Haunts



At FEED’s “How to Gift Squared” holiday party last night, we caught up with indisputable model of the moment Karlie Kloss, who was showing off her latest project Karlie’s Kookies (her delicious line of baked goods in partnership with our favorite dessert spot Momofuku Milk Bar). The 20-year-old beauty couldn’t have been more giddy to discuss them—”They’re not like other vegan cookies with no flavor and no texture!”—but she was giddy about something else—her new apartment.

The model recently closed on her first home, a $1.97 million co-op on Charles Street in the chic West Village, and is loving it already—even though there’s so much to explore. “I am still actually figuring out my neighborhood, so if you have any pointers, let me know,” she told us (we naturally suggested Blue Ribbon). She’s not completely clueless, as she’s already found one of our favorite West Village haunts: “I just went to the Spotted Pig for the first time, and it was amazing,” Kloss said. “I’m going to be stalking that place!”

She may appreciate food, but she remains health-conscious. “Juice Press just opened [on Greenwich Avenue], which I’m so excited about. I am obsessed with that place. When they were opening the doors, I’m pretty sure I was the first person in line,” she confessed.

When it comes to her apartment’s decor, it’s still up in the air. “I’m still figuring it out—I’m growing into the place,” she explained. “I’m 20, so I’m still figuring out what my taste is. It’s a really fun process building a home though, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I still need to get forks and knives. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Clearly, Kloss has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year. However, the St. Louis native stays down-to-earth and humble despite her monstrous success in the fashion industry, and the thing she’s most excited for doesn’t involve designer labels or cost seven-figures. “I’m so looking forward to the first snow. My favorite thing about New York is when it snows. I don’t care where I am. I’m just going to go running outside when the first snow falls!”