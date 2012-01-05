Karlie Kloss Warms Our Hearts In Free People Catalog

We’re not afraid to admit that we have a huge crush on Karlie Kloss — and she is just killing us all with cuteness. She had quite the year, from strutting her 6-foot tall stuff in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to getting all hot and bothered for Vogue Italia. Well, now she has kicked off 2012 with a bang in a gorgeous shoot for the Free People January catalog.

The pictures are all too perfect, and the outfits are stunning. Whether Karlie is hailing a cab, walking dogs or shoving a hot dog down her throat, she is still giving some seriously good face. I mean, she actually makes ‘blue steel’ look amateur. She’s only 19 and has already become one of the most well-known names in the modeling industry. It’s only uphill from here!

Alright Karlie we’ll let you get back to listening to whatever on your iPod during rush hour and prancing around in your Statue of Liberty hat. You set the bar pretty high for your career in 2011 and we’ll put money on it that you’re going to rise above by March.

You can check out the rest of Free People’s offerings here. Viva La Karlie!

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue