Karlie Kloss Wants To Be Buried With Her Chanel

Compared to most teenagers, Karlie Kloss is one lucky lady. Rubbing elbows with some of the biggest players on the fashion field, we’re sure this supermodel-in-the-making has scored some major swag (and style pointers from the best editors around).

However, this girl still has her feet firmly planted on the ground, no matter how much she’s blowing up at the moment. In a recent NYMag post, the model revealed “I think I’m still finding my look, too, and finding what it is I really love.” Sounds like she’s on the right path as she disclosed that she probably will want to be buried with her beloved Chanel bag.

Oh Karlie, us too.