Karlie Kloss Just Shaded The Canceled Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & We’re So Proud

“This has been a great new role being the host of Project Runway and this is my second time doing it,” she told TODAY. “And I feel a lot more confident…For me, I was new to get, you know, used to it from being on the runway to being the host of Project Runway. And I have had so much fun,” she added.

As for any hard feelings for Victoria’s Secret, Kloss closed that segment with a firm thanks, but no thanks. “I’m grateful for the opportunities it provided me,” she explained, “but, you know, I was ready to move on.” We’re glad Kloss was able to make her exit at Victoria’s Secret before things got ugly. With transphobic and body-shaming comments coming from the very heads of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, it’s clear it wasn’t an environment conducive to success for any model who didn’t fit their mold. Even Kloss has had negative experiences with this in the past. After gaining three clothes sizes, even this literal Angel struggled to find work.

For now, Kloss is just looking forward to her new duty as PR‘s host, instead. “I’m excited,” she told TODAY.