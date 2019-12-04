Karlie Kloss Just Shaded The Canceled Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & We’re So Proud

Many former Angels have taken a stab at Victoria’s Secret—the famous lingerie brand with a now defunct fashion show. But nobody was quite expecting Karlie Kloss’ Victoria’s Secret canceled Fashion Show shade to arrive today, Dec. 4, or for it to be spot-on. After all, Kloss worked with the brand for four years. And while she ultimately left the company in 2015, it wasn’t until after she “earned her wings” there that she departed. Nonetheless, we’re learning now that Kloss has a lot of integrity; Victoria’s Secret never really aligned with her mission and values, so she spoke out to TODAY to set the record straight.
As for any hard feelings for Victoria’s Secret, Kloss closed that segment with a firm thanks, but no thanks. “I’m grateful for the opportunities it provided me,” she explained, “but, you know, I was ready to move on.” We’re glad Kloss was able to make her exit at Victoria’s Secret before things got ugly. With transphobic and body-shaming comments coming from the very heads of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, it’s clear it wasn’t an environment conducive to success for any model who didn’t fit their mold. Even Kloss has had negative experiences with this in the past. After gaining three clothes sizes, even this literal Angel struggled to find work.
For now, Kloss is just looking forward to her new duty as PR‘s host, instead. “I’m excited,” she told TODAY.