Karlie Kloss Just Revealed Why She Walked Away From Victoria’s Secret & We Stan

We love when celebs aren’t afraid to speak their minds. Supermodel, Karlie Kloss revealed her Victoria’s Secret departure reason and we stan a feminist icon who speaks out for other women. Though she donned Victoria’s Secret angel wings for a few years, Karlie officially said goodbye to the company back in 2015.

Though Victoria’s Secret doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to body positivity, it’s a massive name and a significant stepping stool for many supermodels. At the time, Karlie was studying at New York University, and she cited scheduling conflicts as her official reason for stepping away from VS. Now Karlie is speaking her truth.

In a recent interview for British Vogue, she got candid saying, Victoria’s Secret’s portrayal of women did not match her feminist values. She explained,

The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful. I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.

At the time, Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret, seemed to hint that Karlie’s passions were more aligned elsewhere. He said, “Karlie is one of a kind, a very close friend, someone I truly admire and love. She is, without question, one of the best models ever. But she is an even better person. Her future is unlimited, and I am excited to see all the good she will do. Karlie Kloss will always be an Angel to me.”

Unfortunately, while much of the fashion industry is moving forward–becoming more inclusive and diverse, Victoria’s Secret refuses to shift, change, or reevaluate their stance on body image. As a result, their business and stocks have suffered.

However, this has also allowed Karlie to focus on other things like clapping back at pregnancy rumors, coding, hosting Project Runway, and working with more inclusive fashion brands.