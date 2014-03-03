Karlie Kloss’s Vegan Chocolate Mousse Recipe



Not only is Karlie Kloss one of the most famous working models today, she also happens to be quite a skilled a vegan chef and even collaborated with Momofuku Milk Bar on a special healthy cookie. Cookies aren’t the only healthy sweet up this supermodels sleeve, she also happens to make a mean vegan chocolate mousse. Satisfy your sweet tooth and eat like a supermodel, all at the same time? What could be better.

Karlie Kloss’ Vegan Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Ingredients

1 large ripe avocado

1/4 cup raw cocoa powder

1/4 cup almond milk

2 tsp. agave

1 tsp. natural vanilla extract

Directions

Puree the avocado until smooth. Mix the cocoa powder and almond milk together until combined and then add the avocado. Stir in the agave, vanilla extract, and any of your favorite toppings. Kloss adds sliced and toasted almonds; chia seeds; frozen raspberries, blueberries or blackberries; and coca nibs. Mix, then transfer the mousse to individual bowls and store in the fridge until ready to eat.

