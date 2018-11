The 2014 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway! The opening ceremony took place today in the French riviera, kicking off a week of non-stop red carpets and one of the year’s most-watched events when it comes to celebrity high-fashion. But we have to be honest: So far, we’re not too impressed.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss showed up to the red carpet at the premiere of "Grace of Monaco"—which, yes, that film is apparently still happening, after much delay—in an odd lace gown from Valentino's Spring 2014 collection, and we hate to say it but she does not pull off the look. It's a shame, because Valentino's Spring collection was largely gorgeous—but not even a supermodel could make this number look good.

Click through the gallery above to see the dress from every angle, and let us know if you agree.