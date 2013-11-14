Karlie Kloss Shows Some Serious Underboob in This Super-Sexy White Dress

Karlie Kloss walked the Victoria’s Secret fashion show on Wednesday night wearing practically nothing, but the runway wasn’t the only spot she showcased her hot body. The supermodel chose a special Cushnie et Ochs dress for the fashion show after-party that—from the waist down—appears to be a demure knee-length white cocktail dress. But from the waist up, it’s a different story. The giant triangle cut out gives new definition to the term underboob.

We’ve seen smaller versions of the underboob-showing cutout but nothing quote this large or revealing. Obviously, Karlie can pull it off, but we wouldn’t recommend rocking this style of dress to any upcoming office holiday parties unless your office also happens to be the Victoria’s Secret runway or something.

What do you think of Karlie’s dress? Let us know below!