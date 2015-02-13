BFFs Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift Cover ‘Vogue’ Together

Rumors have been swirling that inseparable BFFs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss would be covering Vogue together, and it’s actually happened! The two are on the cover of the fashion bible’s March 2015 issue.

The duo appear on the cover (looking almost like twins) in plunging Louis Vuitton ensembles and the concept of the magazine’s shoot is pretty adorable too: a BFF road trip. Inside the issue, the two pose in a car, inside a trailer, and dancing in the mountains, all while wearing Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Donna Karan and Bottega Veneta, of course.

In the issue, Swift talks about how the two became friends. “People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” she said. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same. Karlie’s such a good girl. She brings us cookies every time we do a shoot.'”

The pair finally met when model Lily Aldridge introduced them backstage at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “We were just like, ‘You. My friend. Now,'” Swift said.

