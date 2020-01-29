Karlie Kloss Has Officially Perfected the Casual Suit and Sneakers Look

Scroll To See More Images

In her time as a model (and a style icon), Karlie Kloss has worn many, many outfits. So, it only makes sense that she would have discovered the perfect balance between chic, cute and casual—creating the ultimate look. Karlie Kloss’ suit and sneakers street style outfit proves that the model has uncovered the secret to creating this balance, and I am forever changed. Pulling off a suit can be hard on its own, but pulling off a suit with sneakers is even harder (at least for me). Karlie Kloss seems to have unlocked the code, though, showing her cute and casual fashion prowess with an Instagram outfit photo.

Posing in front of a California sunset, Karlie Kloss donned a simple two-piece suit, white tee and and white sneakers. Could it really be that easy? It seems that in all my efforts to figure out how to wear the right combination of boardroom-ready suiting and street style-approved sneakers, I got lost along the way. Well, Karlie Kloss is here to bring me (and all those with similar fashion quandaries) back to the street style promised land with this message: You’re overthinking it. Sometimes the best ensembles are the simplest ones—this suit and sneakers outfit included.

Basically, Karlie Kloss has given us all the ultimate formula to creating the ideal suit and sneakers look. Start simple and work your way up from there. It always helps to start with what you already have. Got a black suit hanging in your closet? Start by pairing it with a simple tee and sneakers you wear all the time. You’ll feel comfortable wearing items you already own, and can work up to playing it a little less safe. Wherever you are on the scale (of simple to maximalist, that is), Karlie Kloss’ street style look has proven that you’ll look great even in the simplest of ensembles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.l