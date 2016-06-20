21 Random Questions for Karlie Kloss

The first time I saw Karlie Kloss in the flesh, she was working out on the treadmill behind me at my gym (and hers too I guess) in New York—walking energetically on a steep incline, just like a regular person. I turned around as I stepped off the machine, we locked eyes, and there was instant recognition. In the half-second it took to realize I only knew her from Vogue and Instagram, I delivered the noncommittal line I always give people who look familiar, but can’t remember why—Hey! How’re you doing?—only realizing my mistake after it was too late. The words just hung there awkwardly while Karlie smiled vaguely in my direction and kept power walking.

That’s the thing with famous people—you think you know them because you have a Pinterest board that’s basically a shrine to their Fashion Week outfits, and you once spent an entire afternoon trying to track down the person who does their brows. But they don’t know you—and really, you don’t know them either. I mean, what does a person like Karlie Kloss do when she wakes up in the morning? What would she pick for her last meal? Does she like Snapchat, or hate it? What’s the first concert that she went to? These are questions that I really wanted and needed answered.

So when Kloss’s reps reached out about her brand-new gig as the face of Swarovski and offered up some time with the 23-year-old, I naturally said yes. If you keep scrolling, you’ll see exactly what I learned about stuff like the book she’s reading and her priciest piece of clothing. And Karlie, next time an awkward Australian brunette says hello to you at the gym, it’s only me, so say hi back (please).

1. What’s your middle name? Elizabeth.

2. What would make up your last meal? The Reformer sandwich at the Egg Shop in New York City, followed by my Grandma’s key lime pie.

3. First thing you do when you get up in the morning? Wash my face and apply oils or a mask if my skin is feeling dry.

4. What’s your most used emoji? [The] cookie!

5. What’s the last book you read? Rise of the Rocket Girls by Nathalia Holt.

6. Go-to lipstick? I usually wear a nude or light pink, but if I want a pop of color I go with a bright red.

7. Your idea of happiness? Learning new things every day and spending time with family and friends.

8. Your secret DIY tip? Every now and then, I make homemade face masks out of avocado or coconut oil.

9. Favorite piece of clothing you own? My first pair of black Manolo Blahnik heels.

10. Most useful tip you’ve learned at work? The best way to curl your eyelashes is to lightly heat up the curler with a hair dryer. The heat allows the curl to hold longer and look more full.

11. Favorite ice cream flavor? Banana.

12. What do you wear to work out? Adidas sports bra and leggings.

13. Snapchat: Love it or hate it? Love it!

14. What mascara do you use? L’Oréal’s Voluminous Million Lashes.

15. What do you listen to at the gym? Beyoncé anything, Rihanna, Drake, Bruno Mars, and The XX.

16. Favorite ’80s song? “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

17. How do you take your coffee? Black or with almond milk.

18. Favorite movie of all time? “Clueless.”

19. What are you working on at the moment? I’m working with Swarovski as their new brand ambassador! I’ll also be working on creating digital content with them.

20. What foundation do you use? L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier B.B. Cream.

21. First concert? Red Hot Chili Peppers.