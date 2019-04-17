Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Fiery Red Dress—and It Even Has Freakin’ Pockets

As both a model and one of the newest hosts of the beloved show Project Runway, Karlie Kloss has to feel some pressure to kill it sartorially whenever she steps out of the house. Of course, she does kill it every time (Did you see her looks from fashion month? OMG, so good.) and Tuesday night was no exception. Karlie Kloss arrived at a Project Runway event in a jaw-dropping red dress. And the best part? It freakin’ has pockets, y’all.

The stunning Olivier Theyskens dress features myriad cut-outs starting on the sides and moving all the way to the back. Plus, with slits for days, Kloss was really able to show off her long, long legs. (As someone who’s 5’3″, I’ve always been amazed by long-ass legs.) The deep V-neck and long sleeves on the dress contrast perfectly. And mixed with the sexy cut-outs and ~pockets~, this dress is unstoppable—while still managing to leave some things to the imagination. The gown is from Olivier Theyskens’ Fall/Winter 2019 runway in Paris, and I think it looks even better off the runway and on Karlie Kloss.

The model and host was wearing this stunning dress while attending Bravo’s A Night of Food and Fashion—an event that pairs two of the network’s most famous shows Top Chef and, of course, Project Runway. Joined with co-host and designer Christian Siriano, the two made it clear why they’re fit to judge designers on their creations. Seriously, as Kloss’ career continues to skyrocket, it seems her outfits do as well. (And her legs. Like, is she getting taller? Is that possible?)

Adding to her height (Poor Christian Siriano, TBH), Karlie Kloss donned black peep-toe Giueseppe Zanottie heels. The alligator print leather sandals add a bit of a wild moment to the model’s sleek ensemble, and paired with a red lip to match the dress, this outfit was a sartorial blessing to us all.