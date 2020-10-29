Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With Joshua Kushner

Baby on board! Karlie Kloss is pregnant with her and Joshua Kushner’s baby, according to PEOPLE. The 28-year-old supermodel and 35-year-old investor are expecting their first child in 2021. A source tells the magazine that Kloss is “overjoyed” by the news.

In March, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the former Victoria’s Secret model was actively trying to become pregnant. She and husband Kushner had “been trying to have a baby for a few months now,” the source said at the time. “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.” PEOPLE‘s source tells the outlet that Kloss “will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss and Kushner’s relationship began in November 2012 after they were spotted at a party in New York City, per Us. After years of dating, the now-mom-to-be announced their July 2018 engagement with a post on Instagram. “I love you more than I have words to express,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing Kushner on the cheek. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

The couple officially tied the knot later that year in October with an intimate ceremony in upstate New York, where fewer than 80 guests were in attendance. “The wedding was intimate and moving,” a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time. “The couple was beaming with happiness.” In true supermodel fashion, Kloss reportedly wore a custom Dior gown designed Maria Grazia Chiuri, who took over 700 (!!!) hours to make the dress. A year following their small ceremony, the couple held a second wedding celebration in Wyoming—and this time, it was a truly star-studded event, with the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in attendance.

On October 18, Kloss took to Instagram to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Kushner. The Project Runway host shared a romantic video clip of her and her beau swaying along to a live rendition of Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight,” in what appears to be their first dance. “I fall more in love with you every day,” Kloss wrote in her caption. “Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner.”