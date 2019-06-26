Karlie Kloss’ Pregnancy Rumors Reaction Is Relatable AF

Sometimes the internet won’t let you be great. Supermodel Karlie Kloss was minding her own business and enjoying her second wedding in Wyoming when the internet decided to try her. Luckily, Karlie Kloss’ pregnancy rumors reaction is gold. Kloss recently posted a photo of herself and her hubby, Joshua Kushner dancing at their wedding, so of course, the internet decided that she was with child.

In the photo, the trim and slim supermodel is enjoying a super romantic moment with her bae. She’s dressed in a tight-fitting lace gown with a cowboy hat on her head. Since the photo showcases her profile, fans immediately zeroed in on the fact that her stomach didn’t look 100% flat. (Honestly, it’s still flatter than ours has ever been.)

Now, because of this one photo, which was supposed to showcase love and matrimony, people are convinced that Kloss is pregnant. Luckily, the Chicago native was able to catch wind that the interweb was abuzz with news of her alleged pregnancy, and she shut everyone down in the best way possible.

Responding to an Instagram commenter who asked, “Pregnant?” the Victoria Secret Angel kept it cute saying, “not pregnant just love 🍟😇.”

Girl us too! We live for fries.

It’s unfortunate that in 2019 we are still policing women’s bodies, and any slight change or difference is analyzed to within an inch of its life. Luckily, we caught Karlie on a good day. She’s still basking in the glow of her latest wedding festivities so she shut down the potential drama in the most light-hearted way possible.

QUEEN.