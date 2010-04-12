Karlie Kloss Plays Ball for May Issue of Teen Vogue

Karlie Kloss, May 2010 Teen Vogue. Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

Karlie Kloss may only be 17, but this St. Louis native can switch from luxury to teen queen faster than you can say “shutter speed.” Kloss started out as a Teen Vogue favorite and quickly left her underage counterparts Chanel Iman and Ali Michaels in the campaign dust. At last count Karlie has Herms, Oscar de la Renta and Dior under her belt among fanciful others. Now KK is back and in Spring form in a YSL strawberry dotted dress on the cover of the May issue of Teen Vogue. Shot by Patrick Demarchelier, the cover and editorial spread combo features the Next agency model on the football field in possibly the least athletic-worthy outfits ever. But hey, it’s fashion. It’s all about the contrast.