Karlie Kloss’ Windowpane Suit Is the Holiday Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

I’ll admit it: I’m kind of clueless when it comes to securing the perfect holiday ensemble. While, yes, there are so many glittery and party-ready holiday dresses out there, I’m just more of a pants person—and it can be much harder to find a sleek and sophisticated holiday look that isn’t a dress or skirt. Karlie Kloss’ Stellabration outfit on Monday night, however, may have just answered all my holiday ensemble prayers. Dressed in a chic windowpane suit, the model has given us all the greatest blessing: a—dare I say—perfect holiday outfit for anyone who wants to skip the dress this year. ‘Tis the season of giving, and Karli Kloss is doing just that with this outfit inspiration.

Typically, Stella McCartney’s holiday Stellabration party is held in London. However, the event was in New York on Monday night, and the stars showed up to shine. Karlie Kloss truly took the cake for chicest holiday ensemble—wearing Stella McCartney, of course—in a gray-ish green windowpane suit. The hint of green gives the suit the slightest holiday feel without making it impossible to wear any other time of year. Plus, the windowpane pattern is a chic alternative to plaid. If any of your relatives try and dish out some back-handed compliments about this look, they’ll be hearing from me directly. This look is too good to subtly insult, y’all.

Perhaps the cutest part about Karlie Kloss’ suit look, though, is the addition of the Stella McCartney sneakers. While classic white sneakers are always a good idea, these go above and beyond with rainbow shoelaces. They add both a bit of fun to the ensemble, as well as a little pop of color. Pairing the windowpane suit with rainbow-laced sneakers was an inspired idea—and one I might just have to copy this holiday season. Karlie Kloss, you never cease to style.