Karlie Kloss: Model to Star in Dior Ad Campaign

If any of you have flipped through the most recent issue of Vogue, you may have noticed a familiar face gracing the pages of…well, practically the entire magazine. That face would belong to none other than Karlie Kloss, and while we’re obsessed with her too, three separate articles in one magazine seems to be borderline overkill, Anna, no?

It seems, however, that Anna’s and our feelings for the southern-born American model do not stand alone. At the launch of the new timepiece collection Monday night at his Paris flagship, John Galliano revealed that he’s recently been working on the Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign for Christian Dior, and Karlie will be its star. We’re hoping that unlike at Galliano’s runway show (pictured on the left above), Karlie will be a bit more recognizable, but knowing Galliano we’re doubtful. Perhaps he’ll incorporate something like the floating bubbles that served as decor for his namesake brand’s runway show? Our magic eight ball reads: likely.