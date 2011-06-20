Karlie Kloss Makes Victoria’s Secret Debut – Are Wings Next?

It has always slightly amazed me that even as girls are walking Chanel, appearing in Vogue, and getting shot by Steven Meisel, so many maintain that the goal, the end accomplishment, would be becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Props to VS for maintaining that cach, plus I think there might be some cash involved and they look like they just have so much fun walking in those shows.

Anna favorite and legitimate youngster Karlie Kloss is well-loved in the industry, and although she’s not yet an official Angel, she does make her Victoria’s Secret debut alongside VS girl Chanel Iman in a new ad. They look all college-y and sweatshirted, like the alternate universe that could have happened if neither girl had been discovered and instead ended up dorming together somewhere with a great D1 athletics program.

Karlie would fit in perfectly among the ranks of Lily, Candice, Alessandra and Adriana. Do you think she’ll earn her wings?