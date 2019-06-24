Karlie Kloss Got Married *Again* In Wyoming & The Pictures Are Perfect

Summer 2019 is the time for second weddings! Many of you will remember that the supermodel and her investor husband, Joshua Kushner, tied the knot back in October 2018. But Karlie Kloss just shared photos from their Wyoming wedding this past weekend—as did many of her friends and guests—and we are simply deceased. The photos are even more beautiful than we could’ve imagined. Prior to the photo drop this past weekend, the couple had only shared a few select photographs from their super secret nuptials. The pair tied the knot in upstate New York. We were treated to a stunning shot of Kloss in her beautiful gown, the yummy Milk Bar wedding cake, and the tear-jerking moment Joshua Kushner watched his bride-to-be walk down the aisle. But strap in people because we now have behind-the-scenes shots from the summer celebration this past weekend and everyone went ham with western attire because—when in Wyoming! Orlando Bloom in a cowboy hat? Umm—yes please! The Wild West-themed bash was absolute perfection and the guests went all out.

Though Taylor Swift was not in attendance (don’t worry—they’re still friends!), many of Kloss’ close friends and family made up for it. Guests included Diana von Furstenberg, Bloom and his now-fiancé Katy Perry, a few people connected to the Trump administration and many, many others from the fashion world.

For her first wedding gown, Kloss opted for a traditional look in a Dior dress. But for the second time around, the supermodel went with a more casual look, aiming to fit in with the beautiful western setting. She donned an off-the-shoulder Jonathan Simkhai maxi dress that looked absolutely stunning on the ranch. And now, without further adieu, please enjoy the magnificence of the following photos: